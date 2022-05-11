Baldwin, WI (54002)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 5 to 8 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 5 to 8 inches of rain expected.