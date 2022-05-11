Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) last month announced municipalities across the state received more than $101 million in the second quarterly payments for 2022 for General Transportation, Connecting Highway and Expressway Policing Aids.
For calendar year 2022, local governments will receive more than $505 million in general transportation aids (GTA) financial assistance to support transportation related projects, a 2% increase over calendar year 2021 allocations. GTA and other WisDOT Local Programs combined make up almost one-third of the state transportation budget.
“Working closely with local governments across Wisconsin allows us to make good investments in our transportation network,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Good investments in local transportation mean better safety, greater resilience, more economic opportunity and improved quality of life.”
The first quarter payments, made April 4, totaled $101,146,874.18 and included:
• General Transportation Aids - $97,793,317.86 to local units of government
• Connecting Highway Aids - $3,015,874.39 in CHA to 116 eligible municipalities
• Aid Limitations Adjustments -- $81,706.93 in ALA to eligible towns
• Expressway Policing Aids - $255,975.00 to Milwaukee County
General Transportation Aids help cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities.
Quarterly payments for cities, villages and towns are sent the first Monday in Jan., April, July and Oct. County payments are made in three installments, with 25% of the total annual payment on the first Monday in Jan.; 50% on the first Monday in July; and 25% on the first Monday in Oct.
