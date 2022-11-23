Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers Tuesday shared a video message celebrating “Shop Small Wisconsin” and encouraging Wisconsinites to shop at local small businesses during the holidays.
For the second consecutive year, Gov. Evers this year proclaimed Nov. 26, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, “Shop Small Wisconsin” across the state. This initiative encourages Wisconsinites to shop local and support Wisconsin’s Main Streets and small businesses during the holiday season. A copy of the governor’s “Shop Small Wisconsin” proclamation is available here.
Small businesses are the hearts of many Main Streets and communities in every corner of the state and are powerful drivers of local and statewide economies. Since 2020, Gov. Evers has invested more than $1 billion of Wisconsin’s federal coronavirus relief funds in economic resilience and supporting small businesses, including through theWe’re All In and Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant programs. A recent analysisof state allocations under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) demonstrated that, as a share of federal aid received by states, Wisconsin is the top state in the country for aid directed to overall economic development and the top state in the country for aid directed to assist businesses. Last week, the governor also announced that Wisconsinites now have more than 7,000 new or expanded small businesses and nonprofits on Main Streets to support this holiday season thanks to efforts through the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program.
The governor and first lady recorded their “Shop Small Wisconsin” video message at the Spring Green General Store in Spring Green, a recipient of the We’re All In Grant Program.
The governor and first lady’s video message can be found here, and a transcript of the video message is available below.
Governor: Hey folks, Governor Tony Evers here.
Kathy and I are excited to help kick off “Shop Small Wisconsin,” a season of celebrating all the unique and wonderful small businesses at the hearts of all our communities across the state.
Today we’re visiting the Spring Green General Store to do some shopping.
First Lady: Who are you shopping for?
Governor: It’s a secret. I can’t tell you.
First Lady: From retail and art to restaurants and coffee shops, small businesses support Wisconsin families, create community spaces, and bring unique products and services to every corner of our state.
Governor: And investing in our small businesses supports local jobs and our economy, since about two-thirds of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community.
First Lady: It’s true. Small businesses are more likely to hire locally, buy supplies locally, and give back to our communities.
Governor: You know, they also employ nearly half of Wisconsin workers.
That’s why we’ve been proud to help over 7,000 businesses open new or expanded storefronts through our Main Street Bounceback Grant Program.
And now we’re the top state in the country for directing our federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act towards our small businesses and economic development.
First Lady: The best part is you can help us keep up this good work by shopping at your local businesses and Main Streets this holiday season.
Governor: You know, we’re encouraging folks across the state to celebrate small businesses and all that they bring to our communities each and every day.
First Lady: Shopping small supports your neighbors, and that’s what being a Wisconsinite is all about.
Governor: Now, from Spring Green to Superior and everywhere in between, we have thousands of small businesses across our state where you can find the perfect, one-of-a-kind gift for your loved ones this holiday season.
First Lady: Now’s the perfect time to visit your favorite small businesses, maybe check out a couple new ones, too.
Show your support to your neighbors and communities.
Governor: So, this holiday season...
Governor and First Lady: Let’s shop small, Wisconsin!
