Baldwin Area EMS to receive $116K

Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, last month announced $32 million in emergency medical services (EMS) Flex Grants have been awarded to 442 EMS providers in nearly every county across the state, delivering on a promise made by the governor during his 2022 State of the State address. During his State of the State address, Gov. Evers announced a $12 million investment into EMS Flex Grants. Gov. Evers also announced he is investing an additional $20 million into the EMS Flex Grant Program based on substantial need in communities across the state with the 442 applying EMS providers requesting more than $63 million in support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.