Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announce more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the State of Wisconsin, including over 2.5 million additional and booster doses. More than 60% of all Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 35% have received an additional or booster dose.
“Wisconsin’s vaccine providers have worked tirelessly these past few years, and we’ve been proud over the course of this pandemic to be a national leader in getting available shots in arms,” said Gov. Evers. “This is a tremendous milestone, and we couldn’t have gotten here without the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. Whether you’re administering shots, scheduling appointments, answering phones, or sanitizing workstations – thank you.”
Data continue to show that COVID-19 vaccines are doing their job by preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. In June, people who were unvaccinated were hospitalized at a rate nearly 5 times that of people who had been vaccinated with a primary series only, and 2.5 times the rate of those who had received their primary series and booster dose. Additionally, people who were unvaccinated died at a rate 6.4 times the rate of people who had been vaccinated with a primary series only, and 3.5 times the rate of those who had received their primary series and booster dose. DHS continues to recommend the use of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to prevent severe illness and death. For maximum protection, DHS urges all Wisconsinites to get a booster dose as soon as they become eligible. COVID-19 therapeutics are also effective at preventing the severity of the virus if you do test positive.
Wisconsinites continue to have a number of options for COVID-19 vaccination. To find a vaccine provider in your community, visit vaccines.gov(link is external). Options for COVID-19 vaccination will also be expanding soon. In about two weeks, this will include the recently-authorized Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. The Novavax vaccine joins Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson as vaccines that adults 18 years and older can receive for COVID-19. The protein-based Novavax COVID-19 vaccine offers an alternative to the current mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) and viral vector (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines. Protein-based vaccines have been used for decades, including for influenza, hepatitis B, and shingles.
After successful clinical trials and a rigorous review of all available data, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Novavax’s request for an emergency use authorization for use of its vaccine in adults 18 years and older on July 13. On July 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director confirmed the vaccine is safe and recommended the vaccine(link is external) to this age group. People who want a Novavax vaccine may need to schedule an appointment to have it administered due to its short shelf life, and they are encouraged to check with their local health clinics, provider or visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites.
“As we monitor cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across Wisconsin, we urge those who are unvaccinated or eligible for booster doses to get vaccinated now,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “COVID-19 vaccination remains a critical tool to help you, your family, and your community from getting COVID-19 and its complications.”
COVID-19 vaccines remain available to all Wisconsinites at no cost regardless of immigration or health insurance status. People can schedule an appointment for the vaccine using a variety of options, including with their health care provider at community-based vaccination clinics, local and tribal health departments, or pharmacies. Vaccination sites across Wisconsin may choose to provide vaccines to specific age groups. Wisconsinites are encouraged to check with their local health clinics or visit vaccines.gov(link is external) to find vaccination sites for specific age groups.
