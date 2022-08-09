Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announce more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the State of Wisconsin, including over 2.5 million additional and booster doses. More than 60% of all Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 35% have received an additional or booster dose.

“Wisconsin’s vaccine providers have worked tirelessly these past few years, and we’ve been proud over the course of this pandemic to be a national leader in getting available shots in arms,” said Gov. Evers. “This is a tremendous milestone, and we couldn’t have gotten here without the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. Whether you’re administering shots, scheduling appointments, answering phones, or sanitizing workstations – thank you.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.