Following a recently announced $6 million investment(link is external), Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) yesterday announced the launch of the WisCaregiver Careers program expansion, the state’s free certified nurse aide (CNA) workforce development program. Wisconsinites who wish to start or advance a health care career as a CNA in Wisconsin nursing homes are encouraged to register at WisCaregiver.com(link is external). More than 240 employers have registered to participate in the program that provides on-the-job training to participants.

“Wisconsin’s health care and nursing workforce is an essential part of ensuring the health and wellness of our entire state,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “With an aging population and a nursing workforce shortage that has existed for the better part of the last decade, we’re investing in and expanding this successful program to ensure every Wisconsinite has the quality care they need and deserve, while bringing free, on-the-job training to Wisconsinites statewide.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.