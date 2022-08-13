Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, last week announced an $8 million investment into supporting and stabilizing Wisconsin’s emergency medical services is being distributed to communities across Wisconsin. Gov. Evers previously announced the investment during his 2022 State of the State address as part of a $20 million investment to support EMS providers across the state, especially in rural communities, which includes another $12 million for one-time flexible grants for small, under-resourced EMS providers who did not otherwise qualify for specific existing state grants.

“Our first responders play an absolutely vital role in the safety and security of our communities, and no matter what the emergency or where we live, we count on EMS providers to be there for us when we need them most,” said Gov. Evers. “But for too long, EMS providers and our local partners have been doing more with less, having to make tough decisions and even reduce or cut services that keep our communities safe. These folks know their communities best, so we’re getting them the resources with the flexibility to decide what they need to best serve their communities, keep Wisconsinites safe, and do their important work.” 

