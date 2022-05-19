Gov. Tony Evers last week celebrated National Economic Development Week in Wisconsin, making stops in Verona, La Crosse, Amery, Bayfield, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Marinette, and Menomonee Falls. The governor spent the week highlighting several new investments and projects across the state that support economic development and growth in Wisconsin. A recent analysis of state allocations showed that as a share of the federal aid Wisconsin received, the state ranks second in the country for aid directed to economic development and first in the country in aid to businesses.
“This week, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting with some great businesses to hear about how our state’s investments in economic development have been helping folks take their organizations and businesses to the next level,” said Gov. Evers. “Whether it’s investing in the well-being of our state’s small businesses, including through our state’s small business recovery grant programs, or supporting the growth of organizations that contribute to the success of some of Wisconsin’s leading and largest industries, we continue to see the value of investing in Wisconsin ingenuity and innovation. This week was the perfect opportunity to see those efforts paying off in communities across our state.”
Gov. Evers began his statewide tour on Mon., May 9, in Verona, where he announced that the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) would be partnering with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, a leading genetic medicine company, to support a $220 million expansion in Verona that will create more than 230 high-paying jobs. WEDC is assisting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in their expansion with $2.5 million in performance-based business development tax credits, which the company will receive if it meets or exceeds job creation and capital investment goals by the end of 2026. The expansion project is expected to provide a major economic benefit both to the region and statewide. Photos of the governor’s visit are available here and here.
On Tue., May 10, the governor, together with WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes, hosted a press conference in La Crosse at La Crosse Promise, a local nonprofit and recipient of funding through Gov. Evers’ Main Street Bounceback Grant Program. During the press conference, Gov. Evers announced that he would be investing an additional $25 million into the popular and successful Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, which has already helped more than 4,200 small businesses and nonprofits across all 72 Wisconsin counties. This brings the governor’s total investment in the program to $75 million, which will enable 2,500 more small businesses and nonprofits to fill empty storefronts throughout the state. Following the press conference, the governor and WEDC Secretary and CEO Hughes visited several Main Street Bounceback grant recipients, including Audiolust Records in La Crosse, Brew & Sip and The Schweet Stop in Amery, and Honest Dog Books and Silverwaves Jewelry in Bayfield. A photo of the governor’s visit to Audiolust Records is available here. A photo of his visit to Brew & Sip is available here. A photo of his visit to The Schweet Stop is available here.
On Wed., May 11, the governor attended an event in Milwaukee with Near West Side Partners, where he announced the state is planning a $5 million investment to support economic growth and community development in Milwaukee’s Near West Side. The investment will help to establish Concordia 27, a project that will convert a vacant building into a multi-faceted community center that aims to provide services that address challenges faced by the community, including health disparities, trauma, food insecurity, unemployment, transportation access, and affordable housing. Photos of the governor’s visit are available here and here. Following this, the governor met with Main Street Bounceback grant recipients in Stevens Point, including Fall Line Outfitters and Caroline’s Bridal Boutique. Photos of the governor’s visit to Fall Line Outfitters are available here and here.
To conclude his statewide tour celebrating Wisconsin’s investments in economic development, on Thurs., May 12, Gov. Evers joined Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette for an event celebrating the opening of their newest facility, Building 34, which will allow them to build the next generation of Navy frigates, the first in the Constellation class. Fincantieri Marinette Marine has announced plans to invest at least $100 million in improvements to its Marinette and Sturgeon Bay shipyards and create 400 jobs over the next three years. During the event, the governor announced that the Evers Administration would be supporting the shipyard’s expansion with up to $12 million in state tax credits through WEDC.
Following the visit to Fincantieri Marinette Marine, the governor met with several recipients of the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program in Milwaukee, including Dairyland, Valor Aquaponics, Kawa Ramen and Sushi, Amano Pan, Anytime Arepa, Dawg City, Hot Dish Pantry, and Strega, all of which are located within downtown’s newly opened 3rd Street Market Hall, a multi-vendor food hall.
Finally, Gov. Evers and WEDC Secretary and CEO Hughes joined Milwaukee Tool in Menomonee Falls for a press conference, where the governor announced that Milwaukee Tool will be investing an additional $206 million and creating another 1,000 new jobs in Wisconsin. The company’s newest investment will help support the expansion of its existing research and development facilities, infrastructure needs, and equipment at its nine locations across the state. WEDC is supporting the project with an additional $22.5 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits, of which the actual amount of tax credits the company receives will depend on meeting capital expenditure and job creation goals.
