Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #175 calling a special session of the Wisconsin State Legislature at 10 a.m. on Wed., Oct. 5, 2022, to create a pathway for Wisconsinites to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849-era criminal abortion ban, which—if a direct challenge to the ban brought by Gov. Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul is unsuccessful—could ban abortion in nearly all instances in Wisconsin, even in cases of rape and incest. Gov. Evers’ announcement today is his most recent effort at restoring reproductive freedom in Wisconsin in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey, stripping millions of Wisconsinites and Americans of the reproductive rights and freedoms they had relied upon for nearly five decades.

The governor’s call comes as last week U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) newly suggested Wisconsin voters could challenge the state’s 1800s-era criminal abortion ban directly through a statewide referendum. However, unlike more than 20 other states in the United States, including Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio, Wisconsin’s current laws do not allow voters to change state law by referendum, and voters cannot introduce referenda or initiatives to be voted on by the people of Wisconsin. According to the Legislative Reference Bureau, “Unlike a number of other states, Wisconsin does not have any statewide initiative process that would allow electors to propose new state laws or constitutional amendments through a petition and to compel a referendum vote.”

