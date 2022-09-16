To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $21.98 million contract with prime contractor Chippewa Concrete Services of Chippewa Falls for the reconstruction of the safety and weight enforcement facility (SWEF) east of Hudson off eastbound I-94 in St. Croix County. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, Sept. 12.
Built in 1993, the facility – one of three in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Northwest Region -- has reached the end of its service life. To provide the State Patrol with the tools it needs to enforce commercial motor vehicle regulations, the WisDOT project will:
Replace the existing SWEF building with a modern one.
Reconstruct the parking lots and ramp/loop roadways.
Construct a new automated truck traffic monitoring system along eastbound I-94.
Construct a new virtual weigh station along US 12.
Construct an approximate 300-foot communications tower near the new building.
During construction:
Most work will be limited to the existing SWEF site, and motorists can expect all lanes of traffic to be open along I-94 with limited lane closures during non-peak travel times.
State Patrol personnel will continue to work commercial vehicle enforcement, using mobile enforcement efforts and portable scales in the surrounding areas.
Construction is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.
