 To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $21.98 million contract with prime contractor Chippewa Concrete Services of Chippewa Falls for the reconstruction of the safety and weight enforcement facility (SWEF) east of Hudson off eastbound I-94 in St. Croix County. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, Sept. 12.

Built in 1993, the facility – one of three in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Northwest Region -- has reached the end of its service life. To provide the State Patrol with the tools it needs to enforce commercial motor vehicle regulations, the WisDOT project will: 

