Gov. Tony Evers last week, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced that more than $300,000 in state funds through the County Forest Road Aids program will help 24 Wisconsin counties maintain and improve public roads in county forests across the state.
“In just three years, we’ve made major headway on fixing our state’s roads and bridges, having already improved more than 1,770 miles of highways and more than 1,250 bridges, and it is critical for our growth as a state that we continue to invest in our state’s transportation infrastructure,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m glad to approve these funds because our county forest roads are a key part of this investment and our future. Our state takes immense pride in our abundant natural resources and these funds are an important tool in ensuring that folks are able to readily access our state’s forests and that communities have the resources to support the critical infrastructure needed to keep them accessible.”
Administered by WisDOT, the County Forest Road Aids program aims to defray county costs for the improvement and maintenance of public roads within county forests. Funding from fiscal year 2022 will help improve more than 900 miles of public roads within county forests. For example, Marinette County, with 234 miles of eligible county forest roads, will receive the largest payment of $82,134.
“County forests provide great recreational opportunities across Wisconsin, and maintaining these roads not only helps tourism, but promotes industry and quality of life,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “Thank you to the communities who partner with us to make good investments in our infrastructure.”
To qualify for the state funding, roads must meet minimum design standards of a 16-foot surface width and a 20-foot roadway width, be located within county forests, be open and used for travel, and cannot be town roads, county, or state highways.
County Forest Road Aids are separate from the larger General Transportation Aids (GTA) program, and county forest roads are not eligible to receive General Transportation Aid.
A list of counties and the amount of County Forest Road Aids being distributed is available here.
