To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $702,419 contract with prime contractor Chippewa Concrete Services of Chippewa Falls for a safety improvement project at the WIS 64/65 intersection in the St. Croix County city of New Richmond. Construction is scheduled to start Wednesday, June 1.
To make opposing traffic more visible to motorists making left turns, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to:
• Realign left-turn lanes at the intersection on east- and westbound WIS 64.
• Pour new concrete medians.
• Install new traffic signal poles.
During construction, the WIS 64/65 intersection will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter lane closures on WIS 64 and WIS 65 as island, median and lane realignment work is completed. Construction is scheduled for completion in late August.
