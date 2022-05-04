Gov. Tony Evers today announced three new appointments to the University of Wisconsin (UW) System Board of Regents. The governor has appointed Dana Wachs, Jennifer Staton, and Angela Adams. These appointments fill the vacancies created by the expiration of three former appointees’ terms on May 1, 2022.
“Our UW System is not only critical for bolstering our state’s workforce and economy, but it also provides opportunities for students from all walks of life to develop new skills and meet their potential,” said Gov. Evers. “From serving in the Legislature and our communities to serving in our armed forces, the wide-ranging experiences that these folks hold will be invaluable to the overall governance of the UW System, and I’m honored to be appointing them to the Board of Regents.”
Regent Wachs, a lifelong resident of Eau Claire, has practiced law since 1985 and currently is a partner at Gingras, Thomsen, & Wachs LLP where his practice focuses on personal injury, medical malpractice, and product liability cases. Additionally, from 2013 to 2019, Wachs represented the 91st Assembly District in the Wisconsin State Assembly where he was a steadfast proponent for the UW System, serving on both the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities and the State Building Commission which often handles UW System building projects.
“After many years advocating for the UW System in the Legislature, it is truly an honor to be appointed to the Board of Regents by Governor Evers,” said Wachs. “Our UW System is the pride of this state, and I look forward to helping it flourish in this new role.”
Regent Staton will serve as one of two UW System students on the Board of Regents, replacing Corey Saffold as the non-traditional student member representation. Staton is currently enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where she is pursuing a major in applied health sciences with a pre-physician assistant concentration, a minor in biology, and a certificate in community-based learning. From 2007 until 2014, Staton also served in the U.S. Army in various roles, including as a combat medic while deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.
“As a lifelong Wisconsinite, a proud veteran, and a student within the UW System, I’m grateful to be receiving this appointment from Governor Evers to the Board of Regents,” said Staton. “Non-traditional students have often been excluded from the decision-making table and left out of consideration, so I look forward to sharing my unique perspectives and uplifting the voices of my fellow non-traditional students throughout my time on the board.”
Regent Adams is the chief communications and diversity officer of Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago as of January 2021, after serving as director of community relations from 2016 to 2018 and vice president of community relations from 2018 to 2021 within the organization. Prior to her work with Goodwill, she served in various other nonprofit and corporate leadership roles, including at Ascension Wisconsin, Johnson Controls, and Pfizer. Adams also serves on the board of directors for Froedtert Hospital, Carmen Schools, African American Leadership Alliance Milwaukee (AALAM), and the Sherman Phoenix Foundation, as well as serving as the past board president of Professional Dimensions, a women’s professional association in the Milwaukee Area. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida A&M University (FAMU) and she earned her master’s in strategic communication and leadership from Seton Hall University.
“Cultivating and creating access to a world-class education system that produces a workforce representative of our broader community is paramount for our state and region to thrive,” said Adams. “I am honored to accept this appointment by Governor Evers to serve on the Board of Regents helping to ensure young scholars and returning adult students who comprise the next generation of our workforce are prepared to guide us into a promising future.”
