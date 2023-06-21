Gov. Tony Evers last week announced his appointment of Leslie Svacina to the Wisconsin Technical College System Board. The appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Paul Buhr.
“Our technical college system plays a critically important role in our higher education system and in building the workforce we need to maintain our state’s economic momentum and growth, especially in our agricultural industries,” said Gov. Evers. “I am glad to appoint Leslie Svacina to the board today, as she will bring a wealth of knowledge not only through her experience in training and education but as an agricultural business owner herself, and I look forward to continuing our work together to bolster the state’s agricultural industries and workforce and local economies.”
Svacina has been the owner and a farmer at Cylon Rolling Acres LLC, a grass-based livestock farm in Deer Park, since 2013. She raises meat goats and sheep with rotational grazing practices and direct markets her farm’s meat through its website, serving customers throughout the nation. She also runs an education and consulting segment of the farm business, including digital courses and education. Prior to farming, she served as the executive director of the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators. Svacina also worked in higher education as a career and academic advisor and in agribusiness as a communications professional. She serves as a member of the Northwood Technical College Farm Business Advisory Council, as well as an alumni member and volunteer with FFA. She has previously served as a board member for Countryside Cooperative, as a board member of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Alumni Association, and as president of the St. Croix County Farm Bureau, where she now serves as a board member.
“I’m honored to be appointed to the Wisconsin Technical College System Board, representing farmers,” said Svacina. “Agriculture has always been a major component of our state’s economy. Our technical college system continues to provide relevant career and skills training for our industry to not only help serve the workforce needs of farms and agribusinesses but also help train our next generation of farmers. I’m looking forward to working alongside other board members to continue to address the needs of our technical college system and how we can support our local economies across Wisconsin.”
This appointment is for the remainder of an uncompleted six-year term, expiring in 2027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.