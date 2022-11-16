| Gov. Tony Evers announced “Wisconsin Waters” as the theme for the 2022 State Capitol Holiday Tree and invited students to contribute handmade ornaments celebrating what Wisconsin’s waterways mean to them.
“From the first Indigenous people who hunted and gathered in our freshwater sources before Wisconsin became a state, to our farmers who have been the backbone of our economy for generations, to our proud maritime and shipbuilding history, to our outdoor recreators and anglers hoping to hook one of our mammoth Lake Sturgeon and Muskies, water has always been essential for our way of life here in Wisconsin,” wrote Gov. Evers in a letter sent to students and educators. “So, when it comes to our waterways, we’ve got a lot to celebrate—and that means we have a lot to protect, too!”
The Capitol Holiday Tree is displayed in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol throughout the holiday season and serves as a centerpiece of festivity for those visiting and working at the Capitol Building. Each year, the Capitol Holiday Tree is decorated with handmade ornaments from kids, students, and families from every corner of the state. This year, students are encouraged to explore Wisconsin’s waterways for inspiration, including the wildlife that call the state’s waterways home, Wisconsin’s rich maritime history, and the recreational and outdoor activities enjoyed by Wisconsinites across the state, like fishing and boating.
All students and families are welcome to submit ornaments celebrating “Wisconsin Waters” and should mail ornaments by Tues., Nov. 22, 2022, to:
Emily Gorman
Wisconsin Department of Administration
Division of Facilities and Transportation Services
17 West Main Street, Suite 119
Madison, WI 53703
Students are asked to make ornaments from non-breakable material. They must be strong enough to hold up during shipping and to be handled while the tree is being decorated. It is recommended students do not use fragile items or paper cutouts that may tear easily and that ornaments are 4-6 inches in size and are made from a color that contrasts with the color of the tree so they can easily be seen and enjoyed by all visitors. Please attach a ten-inch loop of ribbon or string from which each ornament will hang.
If you have any questions about an ornament, please contact the Facilities Management Information Center at (608) 266-1485. Please note that ornaments will not be returned.
