Gov. Tony Evers last month announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission met at the Wisconsin State Fair and approved a total of approximately $306 million in key projects across the state. The projects authorized today are in 13 counties and will create $553 million in economic activity and approximately 3,600 jobs.
“With every round of investment through the State Building Commission, we’re investing in Wisconsin’s infrastructure and our future while bolstering economic activity and creating family-supporting jobs across our state,” said Gov. Evers. “From cancer research and educating the next generation of leaders at our UW System schools to emergency services, forensic sciences, and treatment and diversion programming, each of the investments approved today will benefit folks across our state, support local and regional economies, and strengthen our communities.”
Highlights of the Commission’s approved projects include:
• Authority to purchase the Department of Justice’s new Milwaukee Crime Lab upon completion of construction. This approximately 92,000 gross square feet (GSF) replacement and upgraded facility will be built on the Medical College of Wisconsin’s portion of Milwaukee Regional Medical Center and will co-locate with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management to create a centralized center for the advancement of the forensic sciences.
• Construction of a new facility to house Secure Residential Treatment and Diversion programming at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution.
• Construction of several facilities for the Department of Natural Resources, including a new toilet and shower building and vault toilet facility at Council Grounds State Park and the replacement of the Minong Ranger Station.
• Upgrading the chiller systems at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King to fully meet system demands.
• Releasing a grant to the Medical College of Wisconsin to aid in the construction of a new 150,000 GSF Cancer Research Facility that will benefit and expand cancer research statewide.
• Renovating the HVAC systems at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Graff Main Hall.
• Authorizing the construction of the new 131,300 GSF Science and Technology Innovation Center at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to house the biology, chemistry, physics, and psychology departments and various science and agricultural programs.
• Authorizing two projects for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and the University of Wisconsin-Superior as part of the Minor Facilities Renewal Program group enumerations.
• Authorizing 21 maintenance and repair projects for the departments of Administration, Health Services, Military Affairs, Transportation, Veterans Affairs, and the University of Wisconsin System at various locations in 10 counties across the state.
Projects approved by the State Building Commission will benefit the following counties: Dane, Eau Claire, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lincoln, Marathon, Milwaukee, Monroe, Pierce, Portage, Washburn, Waupaca, and Winnebago.
The State Building Commission is chaired by Gov. Evers and made up of the following members:
