Gov. Tony Evers last month announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission met at the Wisconsin State Fair and approved a total of approximately $306 million in key projects across the state. The projects authorized today are in 13 counties and will create $553 million in economic activity and approximately 3,600 jobs.

“With every round of investment through the State Building Commission, we’re investing in Wisconsin’s infrastructure and our future while bolstering economic activity and creating family-supporting jobs across our state,” said Gov. Evers. “From cancer research and educating the next generation of leaders at our UW System schools to emergency services, forensic sciences, and treatment and diversion programming, each of the investments approved today will benefit folks across our state, support local and regional economies, and strengthen our communities.”   

