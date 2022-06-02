Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday signed Executive order #166, ordering that the Progress Pride Flag be raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol during the month of June in celebration of Pride Month. The Progress Pride Flag will fly over the East Wing of the State Capitol building beginning at noon on Wed., June 1, 2022, and ending at sunset on Thurs., June 30, 2022. Additionally, Executive Order #166 authorizes state buildings and any jurisdiction of the state of Wisconsin to fly the Progress Pride Flag during the month of June.
“My message today is also to elected officials here in Wisconsin and across our country: our actions matter. Our words matter. Doing what’s right matters,” said Gov. Evers. “LGBTQ kids deserve our love and respect and support just like any other kid. And that’s why I will always stand with them. It’s why I will always fight to protect them. As long as I am governor, we will continue the fight to protect, support, and celebrate LGBTQ kids and the entire LGBTQ community.”
In 2019, the Rainbow Pride Flag was flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol for the first time in state history to send a clear and unequivocal message that Wisconsin is a welcoming and inclusive place for all. This year, for the first time, the Progress Pride Flag will be flown in recognition of the importance of keeping diversity, inclusion, and intersectionality at the forefront of equity efforts. An iteration of the widely recognized Rainbow Pride Flag, the Progress Pride Flag was created to symbolize inclusion of marginalized communities within the LGBTQ community and includes additional stripes forming a chevron pattern that represent LGBTQ individuals of color and the transgender community, as well as those who are living with and who have been lost to HIV/AIDS.
The raising of the Progress Pride Flag marks the fourth time a Pride Flag will fly over the Wisconsin State Capitol. The Progress Pride Flag will not disrupt other flags that regularly fly over the State Capitol building. The U.S. flag and Wisconsin state flag will continue flying on the East wing flagpole above the Progress Pride Flag. The POW-MIA flag will continue flying on the North wing flagpole as it does every day.
Executive Order #166 will be in effect from Wed., June 1, 2022 to sunset on Thurs., June 30, 2022, and is available here.
Additionally, Gov. Evers also proclaimed June 2022 as “LGBTQ Pride Month” throughout the state of Wisconsin. A copy of the governor’s 2022 LGBTQ Pride Month proclamation is available here.
