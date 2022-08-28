Gov. Tony Evers announced a new plan to provide support to working families and address rising costs due to national inflation. The governor’s announcement last week comes in anticipation of new revenue projections set to be released by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) in the coming days, which are expected to far exceed estimates from the beginning of the year, showing the state will end the fiscal year with more than $5 billion in state coffers, including having the highest-ever positive GAAP balance in state history of $1.2 billion for the 2021 fiscal year, and the state’s ‘rainy day’ fund at the highest level ever at $1.7 billion.

This year, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau (LFB) projected the state would end the biennium with a $3.8 billion revenue surplus, nearly $2.9 billion more than was expected in June 2021.Gov. Evers’ plan announced today, building on the plan he announced earlier this year, uses the state’s historic projected surplus to cut taxes for working families, veterans, and seniors, reduce gas prices by repealing the minimum markup law, cap copays for insulin, and reduce barriers to filling jobs by making childcare more affordable and providing a Caregivers Tax Credit.

