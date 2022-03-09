Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday announced more than $6 million from the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program will support a new clinic in Elroy to expand access to quality healthcare for rural communities that have been historically underserved.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic only further highlighted, getting access to high-quality healthcare can be a challenge, especially in rural areas of the state where patients have to travel farther for care,” said Gov. Evers. “Thanks to great collaboration between Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics and the local Elroy community, folks in Elroy won’t have to travel very far. The new clinic in Elroy will bridge an important gap in rural healthcare access, providing a new and improved space for high-quality care in the community and I am glad to support this project with these critical grant funds.”
Of the more than $6 million announced today, more than $2.1 million has been awarded to the city of Elroy to make critical infrastructure improvements to the downtown area to support the construction of the new clinic, including street and utility work in the area. The remaining more than $4 million has been awarded to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics for the construction of the new clinic facility. This new facility will provide pharmacy services, chiropractic services, and behavioral healthcare, as well as regular exams and procedures with nine new exam rooms, a lab, and a procedure room.
Part of a more than $285 million investment allocated by the governor for community capital projects statewide, the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program was first announced in August 2021, alongside the Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant Program awarded last week.
The Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), with grants ranging in size from $158,000 to a maximum of $20 million. Applications opened on Oct. 26, 2021, and closed on Nov. 30, 2021. Additional information can be found on the program website. Recipients of the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program will be announced on a rolling basis throughout this week. A full list of grant awardees will be released in the coming days.
Wisconsinites can visit BadgerBounceback.wi.gov to view pandemic-related assistance information for families, farmers, businesses, organizations, and communities, as well as the latest data and success stories about how COVID-relief investments are making a difference across the state. For updates on other recovery-related grant opportunities, sign up for the Badger Bounceback update list.
