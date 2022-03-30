Gov. Tony Evers last week announced a more than $50 million investment in community safety, including nearly $19 million for local and tribal law enforcement agencies as well as funding to help alleviate the pandemic-related backlog of criminal cases through additional public defender and assistant district attorney support. The package contains investments throughout the criminal justice system, providing both the opportunity to return to pre-pandemic levels and fund evidence-based initiatives aimed at keeping Wisconsinites safe. The announcement brings the governor's overall investment into violence prevention and public safety to more than $100 million, including a $45 million investment announced last year to support violence prevention efforts and crime victims.
“Last Oct., I was proud to announce a $45 million investment into addressing the cycle of violence and crime that for too long has gone uninterrupted. But I said then and I’ll say it again today that violence is not a foregone conclusion. It is not inevitable. There is more we can do and this is another public health crisis that deserves our attention and our action,” said Gov. Evers. “So, today, we’re building on the investments we announced last fall and investing more than $50 million in grants to support local and tribal public safety agencies, to bolster crime prevention strategies, and to help alleviate the pandemic-related backlog of criminal cases across Wisconsin.
“Today, I’m announcing we’re investing nearly $19 million for local and tribal law enforcement agencies in every corner of the state. Whether it’s training, recruitment bonuses, community policing needs or technology, these funds will help our local and tribal law enforcement agencies address their community’s specific public safety needs. At the end of the day, folks, from investing in mental health support and diversion to getting folks a fair and speedy trial, to bolstering reentry programming, we’re going to follow the science and use evidence-based, data-driven strategies to build a safer, fairer Wisconsin for everyone.”
The nearly $19 million law enforcement program will provide an allocation to every local and tribal law enforcement agency in Wisconsin, enabling agencies to address the unique needs facing their communities, including training, recruitment bonuses, community policing needs, and technology investments. The determination of an agency’s amount is a formula based on the population served and includes a violent crime add-on for locations where violent crime exceeds the statewide average. Local and tribal law enforcement agencies will receive no less than $7,000, regardless of the population served. A breakdown of the allocations can be found here. Additionally, $1 million will be provided to the Wisconsin Technical College System in an effort to support part-time police academy programs in Wisconsin.
Finally, more than $16 million will go toward reducing the pandemic-related backlog of criminal cases statewide. This investment includes $5.5 million for the State Public Defender to establish ‘roving teams’ that can provide assistance where it is needed most and $5.7 million to ensure sufficient resources to fill Assistant District Attorney positions quickly and for additional Assistant District Attorney positions, which will be allocated based on caseload and estimated dispositional backlog. Finally, $5 million will be provided to the State Crime Lab to outsource testing associated with controlled substance and DNA cases and training for firearm examiners so analysts can continue to participate in jury trials across the state.
These allocations are funded through the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. For updates on other recovery-related grant opportunities, sign up for the Badger Bounceback update list.
