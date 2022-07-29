Gov. Tony Evers announced earlier this month more than 5,200 businesses and nonprofits have been approved to receive a $10,000 Main Street Bounceback Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to move into previously vacant commercial spaces throughout the state.
“Our Main Street Bounceback grants are helping transform downtowns from Stoughton to Superior and everywhere in between,” said Gov. Evers. “Since we began awarding these grants last August, more than 5,200 businesses have moved into empty storefronts or expanded their operations, and it has been great to see our Main Streets, small businesses, and their innovation thrive in communities across our state.”
Gov. Evers has allocated $75 million for 7,500 businesses to receive the grants, which are being awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis through WEDC’s regional development partners. Grants have been awarded to businesses in all 72 counties.
“Downtowns are so vital to making our Wisconsin communities attractive to residents and newcomers,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “There’s a sense of excitement as new businesses open, and existing businesses grow, because when local businesses expand the entire community benefits.”
WEDC’s Community Development Investment Grant Program supports community development and redevelopment efforts, primarily in downtown areas. The matching grants are awarded based on the ability of applicants to demonstrate the economic impact of the proposed project, including public and private partnership development, financial need, and use of sustainable downtown development practices.
From the program’s inception in 2013 to date, WEDC has awarded nearly $34.8 million in CDI grants to 166 communities for projects expected to generate more than $517 million in capital investments statewide.
St. Croix County had 133 businesses approved for an amount of $1,330,000, an average of $10,000 each.
Out of those 133, Hudson had 63, followed by River Falls’ 38. New Richmond finished with 14. Glenwood City tallied with nine, Baldwin and Somerset had three each. Hammond had two and Somerset came in with one.
