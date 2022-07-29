Gov. Tony Evers announced earlier this month more than 5,200 businesses and nonprofits have been approved to receive a $10,000 Main Street Bounceback Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to move into previously vacant commercial spaces throughout the state.

“Our Main Street Bounceback grants are helping transform downtowns from Stoughton to Superior and everywhere in between,” said Gov. Evers. “Since we began awarding these grants last August, more than 5,200 businesses have moved into empty storefronts or expanded their operations, and it has been great to see our Main Streets, small businesses, and their innovation thrive in communities across our state.” 

