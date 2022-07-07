Gov. Tony Evers today announced more than $1.4 million in grants to support economic development, protect Wisconsin shorelines, and create resiliency in Wisconsin’s Great Lakes coastal communities. Grants will be used by local, state, and tribal governments, regional planning commissions, universities, and nonprofit organizations to assist with 41 projects totaling over $3.4 million.
“The Great Lakes are critical gateways to our state and provide fresh water, jobs, recreation, and an improved quality of life for folks across our state, especially those who call our coastal communities home,” said Gov. Evers. “From the Apostle Islands to Zoo Beach in Racine, these investments will help ensure we protect our vast and valuable freshwater resources by enhancing sustainability and resilience, and supporting local economies, jobs, and recreational and educational opportunities on our freshwater coasts.”
“The grants announced today will make a difference across the 800 miles of Wisconsin coastal communities through enhancing public access, sustainable use practices, education, development, and habitat restoration, while addressing pollution and other concerns,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld.
Recipients for 2022-23 grants were recommended by the Wisconsin Coastal Management Council, a governor-appointed citizen and governmental advisory group. Among the 41 grants administered by DOA’s Wisconsin Coastal Management Program (WCMP), projects include addressing habitat restoration at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc, flood exposure vulnerability mapping in northern Ashland County, public access in Hika Bay, and preservation for the Port Washington historic lighthouse. A complete list of grant awards is available here.
The next Request for Proposals will be available in August 2022 with an application deadline of early November 2022. An interactive story map with details about some past coastal grants can be seen here.
