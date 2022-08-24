Gov. Tony Evers last week announced more than $4.5 million in funding to advance projects across Wisconsin of significant importance to several communities, conservation and natural resource protection, and the state’s multi-billion-dollar outdoor recreation economy.

“From exploring our extraordinary parks and trails with loved ones to teaching the next generation to hunt and fish, conservation and outdoor recreation are part of who we are as a people,” said Gov. Evers. “This became even clearer during the height of the pandemic when our state parks had some of their highest rates of attendance on record. I’m proud to be investing these funds to ensure these precious natural areas are protected so Wisconsinites can enjoy them for years to come.”

