Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday, at a stop on the Department of Health Services’ Thank You Tour for Public Health Workers, announced new investments for emergency response projects under the previously announced Neighborhood Investment Fund and Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Grant pandemic response programs. An additional $22 million investment will target support toward fire station construction and expansion, emergency medical services (EMS) and emergency medical response (EMR) program support and expansion projects, and a permanent drive-through immunization and testing site.
Gov. Evers earlier this year announced more than $200 million in awards through the Neighborhood Investment Fund and nearly $100 million in the Healthcare Infrastructure Grant programs, respectively, to go to projects in communities throughout Wisconsin.
“We have been working hard to invest in projects that will help build stronger, healthier communities across our state. From De Pere to Waupun, we're excited to continue this important work by making sure our rural communities have adequate emergency response options, updating our fire stations, facilities, and services,” said Gov. Evers. “By preparing for whatever comes next, we’re not only strengthening pandemic response in our communities, but building the future we want for our families, our communities, and our state.”
Today’s investment also builds on Gov. Evers’ announcement during his 2022 State of the State address to invest nearly $30 million into supporting and stabilizing Wisconsin’s EMS system across the state. The governor's nearly $30 million investment includes $20 million toward EMS providers across the state for whatever help they need the most, whether it’s increasing staffing support, more training for first responders, or purchasing an ambulance, medical equipment, or supplies. The investment also includes $8 million for the Funding Assistance Program (FAP), which provides annual grants to all public ambulance service providers, including volunteer fire departments, nonprofits, and counties and municipalities, as well as $12 million for one-time, flexible grants, prioritizing small, under-resourced EMS providers who do not qualify for FAP to use for whatever they need, including staffing, equipment, supplies, or other expenses.
“We are proud to support Governor Evers’ latest investments in emergency response for our rural communities,” said Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld. “These programs are all about making a significant and lasting impact for our communities.”
A list of newly announced grant recipients include
City of Altoona - $1,149,000 grant to expand a public safety garage with drive-through health services;
Town of Beloit - $7,675,000 grant for fire station reconstruction;
City of De Pere - $206,831 grant for a mobile EMS unit;
Laona Rescue Unit - $2,790,000 grant for fire station construction;
City of Oconto Falls - $7,000,000 grant for fire station expansion;
City of Peshtigo - $3,001,379 grant for construction of two EMS stations;
City of Waupun - $204,864 grant to expand emergency medical responder services;
Westby First Responders - $15,000 grant for the purchase of a Lund University Cardiac Assist System (LUCAS) device.
The Neighborhood Investment Fund and Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment programs are administered by the DOA and funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. A list of grant awardees and additional information can be found on the respective program websites:
Visit BadgerBounceback.wi.gov to view pandemic-related assistance information for you, your business, organization, and community, as well as the latest data and success stories about how COVID-relief investments are making a difference across the state. For updates on other recovery-related grant opportunities, sign up for the Badger Bounceback update list.
