|Gov. Tony Evers last week announced the application period is now open for the new $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program, as announced as part of the governor’s $10 million investment to support Wisconsin veterans. The program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wisconsin veterans and provide housing assistance statewide.
“The last thing our veterans should have to worry about is whether they can afford to keep a roof over their heads at night,” said Gov. Evers. “We have to keep working to ensure our veterans have access to affordable housing, mental and behavioral health services, and the education and skills training they need to be successful in civilian life. I am glad these funds will be headed out the door to support folks across our state.”
A recommendation from the Interagency Council on Homelessness’ “Welcoming Wisconsin Home” report and the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity, the Veterans Rental Assistance Program will help veterans offset reoccurring housing emergencies and provide for long-term stability through help with past due and current rent payments and other living expenses.
“Our veterans deserve all the support we can give, and housing is one of the most basic needs to help individuals and families to find stability and get back on their feet,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld. “I’m proud that we're taking action on key recommendations to address the needs faced by Wisconsin's veterans.”
Similar to the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, income eligibility will be up to 80 percent of the county median income. The program will be managed by the DOA’s Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources and is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Applications and additional program information is available at vrapwi.com and 1-800-891-9276.
Gov. Evers announces $2 million Veteran Rental Assistance program
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- DNR confirms CWD in second wild deer harvested in Shawano County
- The latest on road repairs
- Gov. Evers announces $2 million Veteran Rental Assistance program
- 2023 Keep Wildlife Wild Poster Contest Now Open
- Transformational gift to UW-River Falls for dairy plant renovations establishes Center of Excellence
- DNR confirms CWD in farm-raised deer in Lincoln County
- DATCP reminds producers to apply for planting cover crops
- Gov. Evers announces DHS Secretary-designee Timberlake leaving Evers Administration
Most Popular
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.