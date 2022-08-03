Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), last month announced approximately $149 million in state funding for 342 local improvement projects to be completed across Wisconsin over the next five years.

“So far, we have improved more than 1,700 miles of roads and nearly 1,300 bridges throughout our state, and today we’re making another major investment in the improvement of our local roads,” said Gov. Evers. “Towns, villages, cities, and counties across Wisconsin worked closely with WisDOT to plan these projects, and we are confident they will make a real difference for Wisconsinites in communities across the state.”

