Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) Secretary James Bond last week announced $424,970 in grants to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families.
“As a state, Wisconsin is a national leader in providing for our veterans, and we continue to strive to provide our nation’s heroes with the support and resources they’ve earned through their service,” said Gov. Evers. “These organizations do great work, ensuring Wisconsin’s more than 300,000 veterans and their families have the services they need to be successful, and they deserve to be recognized for being a vital part of ensuring our veterans are cared for and uplifted.”
Since starting in 2015, DVA’s grant programs have been funding organizations that aim to ensure Wisconsin veterans and their families have the resources they need, as well as nonprofit organizations that provide entrepreneurship, technical, business, or other assistance to veteran entrepreneurs to improve employment outcomes.
“DVA is proud to work with these organizations to provide vital services to Wisconsin veterans and their loved ones,” said Secretary Bond. “From providing basic necessities to entrepreneurship training, these grants will directly fund bettering and enriching the lives of those who have served.”
DVA is grateful for these and other community and nonprofit organizations across the state, forming a network that has resulted in thousands of veterans receiving vital assistance and resources.
This year’s nonprofit grant recipients are:
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park will receive $17,500 to support the Highground Veterans Retreats, Vets & Guitars Program and The Highground Veteran/Family Post-Traumatic Stress Peer Support Group. This directly relates to Highground Veterans Memorial Park’s mission of honoring all who have served in the nation’s military through tributes and events, providing education on the human cost of war through exhibitions, documentary projects, and educational events, and promoting and facilitating the healing of veterans, their families, Gold Star families, and the community.
The rest are Center for Veterans Issues Ltd., Great Lakes Dryhooch, Herzing University, Indianhead Community Action Agency Inc., Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative, Trinity Equestrian Center Kids Kamp Inc., University of Wisconsin-Superior Foundation, Wisconsin Veterans’ Network, Wisconsin Hero Outdoors and Milwaukee County War Memorial Inc.
