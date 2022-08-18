Governor Tony Evers visited St. Croix County for the second time in two weeks Aug. 11
This time, he brought along a few friends.
Evers, Lt. Governor candidate Sara Rodriguez and Attorney General Josh Kaul headlined one of the 10 state-wide stops in the trio held as a kickoff for the Nov. 8 General Election.
The St. Croix County stop was in Somerset as the three were joined by candidates Dick Ausman for the U.S. House and assembly candidates Patty Schachtner, Allison Page, Danielle Johnson, and Sarah Yacoub.
The Somerset stop was the third one the three made that day with previous stops in La Crosse and Eau Claire.
Not surprisingly, Gov. Evers’ opponent in the Nov. 8 election, businessman Tim Michels, was a name brought up more than once.
“He’s got off the rail beliefs,” the Governor said, highlighting Michels’ stances on the 2020 Presidential election and abortion. “We went through a zillion court cases and the results showed the election was fair, safe and secure.
Here’s the deal Tim: Joe Biden won the election.”
Gov. Evers highlighted what was done over the last four years, including cutting income taxes for the middle class, fixing the roads and bridges throughout the state, expanding high-speed internet access and the jump of Wisconsin schools in the state from 17th to 8th in the nation.
“I’m very proud of the work we have done,” he said, “But, we need to do more. We need to continually invest in special education and financial literacy
“Tim Michels wants to blow up the system. This man is wrong. We have to make sure he is defeated.”
He also touched upon the state’s unemployment rate, 2.8 percent, the lowest in the state’s history along with the Main Street Bounceback Grant program.
“We are going to continue to invest in Main Street rural Wisconsin,” Evers promised.
Before Evers spoke, Rodriguez gave a background about herself. The assemblywoman represents the 13th Assembly District before winning last week’s Lt. Governor primary election. She is a registered nurse and a health care executive.
“She’s going to be a great member of the team,” Evers said.
“I can’t think of anything more important than electing Gov. Evers,” Rodriguez said. “We need to remember who and what we are fighting for.” She also drew one of the biggest applauses when she said abortion care is health care.
Gov. Evers also spoke of the attorney general race between incumbent Kaul and Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney.
“There is no comparison between the attorney general and his opponent,” Evers said. “Josh has been a great partner.”
Added Kaul: “Traveling across the state, we are seeing more energy than we did in 2018. It’s exciting to see.”
“We are going to win this race, but we need your help,” the Governor concluded.
All about perception
This is Ausman’s first foray into politics.
“When I realized (Tom Tiffany) was going to run unopposed, I said this can’t happen. I refused to let this guy get another term,” he said.
He touched upon his background, which including his father passing away when he was seven and his mother taking on multiple jobs to support the family.
“She defined who I am today,” he explained.
Ausman is a small business owner, parent and former UW-Madison Marching Band drummer who calls Flambeau home.
“I have to convince people why there needs to be a change,” he said about trying to unseat incumbent Tom Tiffany in the 7th Congressional District. “I have to pick up independents and Republicans on why there needs to be a change.”
He added when he’s asked people for their thoughts on Tiffany’s job performance, he usually get a shrug of the shoulders.
Ausman then responds back with Tiffany’s voting against lowering the cost of insulin, aid against Ukraine, expanding rural broadband access along with voting against financial assistance for veterans who suffer burn pit injuries and wanting to privatize social security.
“I haven’t found one single Republican that thinks privatize social security is a good idea,” he said. “It’s a horrible idea and it doesn’t make sense.”
He also touched upon Tiffany’s voting record.
“He’s missed 350 percent more votes than the average Congressman,” Ausman said. “That’s unacceptable. Every vote he makes, hurt people in this District.
“They don’t know what he’s doing.”
And for his thoughts on health care and abortion, Ausman said, “health care is a right. Everyone should have quality health care.”
As for abortion he said the following: “We don’t have the ability to impose our religious beliefs on others and that’s what happening with that particular topic and that needs to stop.”
Having to fight for it
Like Ausman, Johnson wanted to make her opponent, Clint Moses, work for it.
“I don’t think Clint should be given his job without having to fight for it,” she said. “I’m also really worried about the state of our democracy.”
“Getting Gov. Evers reelected is essential to the fairness of our next Presidential elections. I want to help solve the problems that real Wisconsin are having instead of bickering about extremism.”
Johnson chose the Assembly because she believes it could have more 1-on-1 conversations with voters.
She also knows a lot of those conversations will have to occur in the Menomonie area, one of the main populated cities in the 29th District and where Moses calls home.
“It’s definitely possible,” she said about a Democrat winning in the 29th District as the last one who served was Joe Plouff from 1996-2004. “We are going to have to get new voters out.”
She also believes today’s current political climate also gives her a chance with the overturning of Roe vs. Wade being one of those factors.
Johnson is also touting her strengths as a small business owner.
“I’m a proven problem solver,” she said. “I oversaw a business during the pandemic, and no one knew how or what to do with it and we came through successfully. I believe that lends myself very well to running for office.”
In addition to Menomonie, the 29th District includes Baldwin, Hammond, and New Richmond.
Three-week retirement?
Page spent 13 years working as CEO of Western Wisconsin Health before retiring earlier this year.
A month into her retirement, Page’s plans changed and decided to enter the District 93 Assembly race as a Democrat.
“I want our state to be great,” she said. “I want our future to be great. There are a lot of things we can do to make sure our children and grandchildren can inherit a great state. Wisconsin is a great state and I want to take it forward in a positive way.”
Page also shot down the notion that she isn’t on her 18th hole with the retirement news.
“I’m 66 years old,” she said. “I have the time. I have lot of tread on my tires to make Wisconsin a better place.”
With her career in the health care world, Page believes she can bring people together.
“I plan on working with everyone and for everyone,” she said. “I think people in Wisconsin are a great group of people who want the same things: Clean air, clean water and good education for their kids.
“People are so tired of the right wing and left-wing divisiveness.”
The reaction she has gotten so far on the campaign trail shows it’s working.
“Lots of Thank You for stepping up,” she said. She recalls one person telling her, they won’t agree on everything, but “I know you’ll go to Madison and work your tail off for us.”
The 93rd District is represented by Republican Warren Petryk. It comprises all of Pepin County and almost all Pierce County, along with parts of western Eau Claire, Dunn, and Buffalo counties.
