A love of running led Riley Gough to his future career field.
Gough will be attending UW-Madison this fall as a member of the Department of Kinesiology.
“I became interested in this field through my participation in cross-country and Track and Field,” the 2020 Baldwin-Woodville High School graduate said. “I was always interested in the way the human body works, and this field seems like a great opportunity to make a career out of my interests and love of running.”
Besides sports, Gough was part of SOS, the school musical, marching band, winter drumline and NHS.
“I always enjoyed history class at B-W, as well as Spanish courses and other foreign languages,” he said.
Gough is the son of Anna and Jason and has two siblings, Calvin and George.
“It really doesn’t feel that different to be done with high school, considering I haven’t been in a school since March anyways,” he said.
If he had one more day to walk the halls of Baldwin-Woodville, Gough said he would “say goodbye to everyone.”
“No one really thought that the quarantine would go on for months when we first got out, so no one got the chance to have that last-day-of-school feeling,” he continued.
Gough is hopeful the class of 2020 will get some form of in-person graduation, to get some kind of closure. An in-person graduation date has been set for Saturday, July 25.
