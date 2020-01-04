Answering the question of what I want to see done in the world in 2020 is a hard one! Who doesn't want a cure for cancer, agree to disagree without destroying relationships, being okay to talk about mental health issues without judgement, freedom from all addictions, and society practicing patience, understanding and kindness. In addition to what everybody wants, I also want the world to know Jesus and how they can be healthy and whole and lose the inner weight that weighs them down. Locally I love seeing a striving Main Street and would love if a developer came in to do something productive with the building across from Bailey Park!
-- Melissa Anderson, Baldwin
