A Glenwood City couple died as a result of injuries sustained in an accident Aug. 5 in the town of Springfield.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's office reported a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup operated by Jessica M. Hansen, 29, Menomonie, was eastbound on County Highway E near 290th Ave., when it struck a 1992 Kawasaki ATV, which which was also eastbound on CTHE. The driver of the ATV was John F. Jarvis, 57, and his passenger was Pamela J. Jarvis, 58.
The news release stated both ATV occupants suffered serious injuries. Both were transported by Regions Hospital. Hansen was treated and released at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Neither John or Pamela was wearing a helmet.
John died on Aug. 15, while Pamela died Aug. 16.
John and Pamela had two daughter, Jordin and Jessica, two recent Baldwin-Woodville High School graduates.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Glenwood City Fire-EMS and first responders, Baldwin Area EMS and the Wisconsin DNR.
This incident represents the fifth and sixth traffic fatalities recorded by St. Croix County in 2021.
The Sheriff's Office concluded the release by saying the accident remains under investigation.
