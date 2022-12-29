Glen Hills Park survey illustrates strengths and shows areas needed for improvement

The members of the St. Croix County Community Development Committee heard positive news coming from a survey conducted this fall of campers and users at Glen Hills County Park.
County staff sent out the electronic survey to 1,100 park users this fall asking about their overall ratings, what they liked most about camping at the park, and which of the planned capital improvements would they like to see at the park.
The response rate was considered excellent, with over 30% - 342 campers – responding to the survey.
Director of Community Development Ellen Denzer told the committee members that they were able to utilize a new survey tool “made available to us from [county public information officer] Adam Kastonek.”
She said the department had been wanting to do some surveying at the parks, so they put out a four-question survey and sent it this past fall to past campers for which they had email addresses.
In all, there were 343 respondents, which was more than a 30% response rate.
In addition, there were 187 extra comments provided by those responding.
Denzer said that it was worth noting that the overall rating of 4.6 for ‘how was your stay?’ was excellent.
“I was told by our marketing coordinator that is called the ‘sweet spot’ – if you get anything over a 4 you can consider that as the highest rating you can get,” Denzer said. “So, that’s pretty amazing, and I’m very proud of our staff for what they have accomplished.”
The appreciation of the county park’s campsites came in as number one for those taking the surveys.
“Our campsites are beautiful,” Denzer said.
In addition, the hiking trails ranked high.
“Our hiking trails are fantastic. We get a lot of compliments, and our staff can tell people love them,” Denzer said.
“People like different things, so it was pretty positive,” she added.
Given four different plans, the survey asked respondents how they would prioritize the list.
“We have four plans … that are larger. There are always small things we are doing at the parks,” Denzer said.
Coming in at number one was a new campground entrance, restrooms, and showers.
At number two was more large RV sites at the former group campground; number three was more camper cabins; and number four was more hike-in campsites.
Other comments highlighted by Denzer included 85 responses made about the positive condition of the campground and the positive work by staff.
Twenty-three respondents said the park needs flush toilets and showers … at the peninsula, while 18 others said that it would be good to level and add gravel to the pads at the campsites.
Denzer said that work has been finished and added that “all should be looking great for next year.”
Eleven respondents also commented about how they enjoyed the camper cabins at the park, while 11 others said the county should lower fees or offer more discounts.
More water hookups were also an important issue for some of the respondents, as was the issue of more electrical hookups that could be made available.
Four people also commented about the swimming beach and the water quality.
Denzer said, “It’s a man-made lake that drains a large agricultural area – we do have algae buildup and we have done what we can. It has a lot to do with what agriculture operations are happening upstream. We do clean up the beach. Our staff actually videotaped it and we put a video on about how much work they put in every single morning – we put it on our Facebook site.
She said there were also a couple of comments about having more playground equipment provided for small children at the park’s peninsula.
“I think we can look into trying to expand that slightly …,” Denzer said.
“Overall, it’s a very attractive site and we hope to keep it that way,” Denzer said.
Some of the respondents’ comments included the following:
“Glen Hills Campground is one of our favorite campgrounds. Staff are friendly and helpful, quiet times are observed and enforced; campground is tidy, neat, clean. Thanks for having such a nice campground.”
“The staff was great! Very knowledgeable and helpful. Great with the kids too. We had a wonderful time and GHP and will be back!”
“New restrooms are a must at The Peninsula Campground.”
“The shower area on the beach side is great, please put a nice one on the other side since there is no water option sites available.”
“Glen Hills Peninsula campground is one of our favorite campgrounds and we try to get there each year. We enjoy the hiking trails, the private sites, the playgrounds and all it has to offer.”
