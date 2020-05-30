On April 28, for 24 hours, 82 nonprofits worked hard to raise much needed funds to sustain their missions across the St. Croix Valley. And the St. Croix Valley showed up in a BIG way. giveBIG is a 24 hour online giving event for St. Croix Valley nonprofits. All the money raised in those 24 hours stays in the communities in Pierce, Polk & St. Croix counties.
giveBIG started in 2013 in Osceola and has grown into the entire St. Croix Valley since then. “It’s a one- day, online giving event providing all local St. Croix Valley nonprofits the opportunity to raise awareness of the needs in the community by inspiring a community spirit of giving - neighbors helping neighbors.” Ann Searles, Executive Director, United Way St. Croix Valley
This year giveBIG Director Sara Haase wasn’t sure what to expect with the current pandemic we are facing as a St. Croix Valley community. “This year we had less nonprofits that participated, and with the community facing closed businesses, job loss and uncertainty, we did not know what to expect. We knew though that giveBIG must go on. As it is a yearly event these organizations depend on.” Haase said. “We started seeing the donations coming in before the giving day and it was already more than last year, so we were hopeful of course. But still didn’t know what to expect.” Haase added. “But then April 28 came, and the most amazing thing happened. People showed up in a way that was simply amazing to watch. The numbers just climbed and climbed all day long. Exceeding last year’s total each hour of the day of giving.”
All day long as the donations come in, the nonprofits become eligible for additional cash prizes. This year the United Way St. Croix Valley, along with the support of their amazing sponsor companies, gave back $10,450.00 in cash prizes. “It’s fun to see the friendly competition between the nonprofits and how much they get into the prizes.” Haase said.
At the end of the day, the online total was $325,000.00! This was $140,000 over what giveBIG did the previous year. “To see that kind of support during an uncertain time, was so emotional. It really restored some HOPE in our communities. People who had the means to give, wanted to give. And they did so in a big way.”
With all organizations reporting their offline donations received, the final total for giveBIG 2020 is ready and it’s the biggest year yet….$404,406.00 for 82 nonprofits! “It is just proof that in the face of a pandemic, our communities are giving and supportive of their nonprofits.” Haase said. Every dollar mattered this year and the giveBIG community is so grateful for everyone’s support and generosity. If you gave, shared the posts, or helped fundraise for your favorite organizations…we give you a great BIG THANK YOU!
