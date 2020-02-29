What does it mean to be a part of giveBIG St. Croix Valley? It means being a part of bringing communities and nonprofits together to make a BIG impact.
giveBIG St. Croix Valley, an online fundraiser, returns April 28! This St. Croix Valley wide, online fundraising day is back for its seventh year here in our communities!
While giveBIG St. Croix Valley all happens in 24 hours April 28, your investment will have a long- lasting impact in our communities. In the past seven years in the St. Croix Valley region, giveBIG has raised more than $1.7 million for over 130 nonprofits.
“giveBIG St. Croix Valley is focused on more than just the 24 hour of giving”, says director Sara Haase, “Strong communities are created by individuals empowering one another. giveBIG St. Croix Valley gives each individual the chance to become a hero within our community by supporting their favorite causes. What is so unique about giveBIG is the dollars raised in those 24 hours stays here in the St. Croix Valley, directly impacting the very communities we live and work in.”
giveBIG St. Croix Valley is not possible without our amazing individuals coming together with the common goal of wanting to improve and empower each other. This year giveBIG is excited to announce it is expanding to include non-profits in Pierce, Polk & St. Croix Counties.
Ann Searles, Director of United Way, says, “We encourage everyone to give what they can. All donations are a BIG gift to our community. Any individual or business may donate.”
Qualifying 501(3)(c) Non-profits organizations! Time to register!
If you are a qualified nonprofit and are looking for ways to expand your reach and raise more dollars in 2020. Then giveBIG is for you. Registration is OPEN at www.givebigscv.org. If you have questions about how you can become involved in this amazing community event, or on registration or company sponsorship opportunities, please contact Sara Haase at sara.haase@givebigscv.org!
