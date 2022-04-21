giveBIG St. Croix Valley returns April 26

giveBIG St. Croix Valley, our annual day of giving, returns Tuesday, April 26, supporting local nonprofits in Burnett, Polk, Pierce, and St. Croix counties.
With over 80 nonprofits signed up to participate across our region, we can make a big impact on April 26! Since launching nearly a decade ago, giveBIG has raised over $2.5 million for our local nonprofits. Those dollars stay right here in Western Wisconsin helping to ensure a better future for all of us.
“Year in and year out, we have seen that generosity catches on. giveBIG St. Croix Valley is a unique opportunity for community members to rally behind their favorite nonprofits. It is a special event in many ways, helping our participating nonprofits amplify their fundraising success,” says Erin Coughlin, giveBIG program manager.
And with over $10,000 in giveBIG prizes up for grabs, you can help your favorite nonprofit win extra dollars to support their mission. All throughout giveBIG, nonprofits can win Golden Tickets, Power Hour prizes, and other incentives donated by our generous sponsors. Even a $5 donation can help your nonprofit win!
April 26 is the BIG day! Be sure to show up at www.giveBIGscv.org and support the cause that matters most to you.
If you have questions about giveBIG St. Croix Valley or would like to know more about how you can be involved, please contact Erin Coughlin, giveBIG program manager, at erin.coughlin@unitedwaystcroix.org.
