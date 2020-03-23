As we keep socially distant to blunt the curve of COVID-19, life continues. Each day in our community, random acts of kindness occur. We would like to share these stories with our readers. If you have a story idea, contact me via our Facebook page or by email: editor@baldwin-bulletin.com
Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.