Each year, the Salvation Army participates in giveBIG St. Croix Valley, an online fundraiser for nonprofit organizations in the area. Donations help raise the much-needed funds to keep the doors open at Grace Place, The Salvation Army’s New Richmond homeless shelter.
Over 5,000 individuals are homeless in the state of Wisconsin on any given day. Grace Place receives 2-3 calls every day from individuals needing shelter. Last year, the New Richmond facility sheltered 503 individuals from St. Croix County alone. Over 45% of them were children.
The Salvation Army continues to see a demand for homeless services such as care coordination, transitional housing programs, and support to move clients towards independence. Given the rising costs of utilities, food, and transportation, donations are needed this year more than ever.
To continue to serve the needs of homeless individuals in St. Croix County, Grace Place hopes to raise $15,000 between now and Tuesday, April 25th. Though giveBIG technically promotes 24 hours of giving on April 25th, the doors are open for early giving. Contributions made before the 25th will be tallied and those nonprofits receiving the greatest number of early contributions will receive cash prizes of $500 or more.
