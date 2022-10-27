Get to know the candidates running on Election Day

Voters across the nation will cast ballots November 8, 2022, ensuring their voices are heard. The following are candidate profiles for Wisconsin Attorney General, Treasurer, U.S. House District 7, and Assembly District 29.
Attorney General
Incumbent Josh Kaul (D) and Eric Toney (R) are running for Wisconsin attorney general.
Kaul is a Lawyer who has served as Attorney General of Wisconsin since 2019.
Kaul grew up and attended public schools in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. His mom spent much of her career working as a prosecutor. Kaul’s stepdad was a police officer. Kaul went at college at Yale, where he met his wife, Lindsey. Kaul attended Stanford Law School, where he served as President of the Stanford Law Review. Kaul began his legal career as a law clerk to Judge Michael Boudin, who was then Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. After his clerkship, Kaul worked for Jenner & Block in Washington D.C. Kaul, and his wife are proud parents to two young boys.
According to Kaul’s campaign website, Kaul’s top priority is public safety. Kaul is a former federal prosecutor, and his administration has investigated and/or prosecuted some of the most serious offenses in the state including homicides, sexual assaults, robberies, internet crimes against children and drug trafficking. Kaul has advocated for increased funding for public safety. In November of last year, Kaul announced Safer Wisconsin, a comprehensive plan to invest $115 million into public safety. Kaul also believes, “We need to take steps that can help keep firearms out of the hands of people who have been shown to be a danger to themselves or others.”
Republican Eric Toney was at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Toney grew up in a law enforcement family. His father retired after over 30 years as a law enforcement officer. Toney received a bachelor’s degree from St. Norbert College in 2006 and a law degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law in 2009. During law school, he was a certified student attorney in the Fond du Lac County district attorney’s office. Before being elected as Fond du Lac County district attorney, Toney was an attorney at O’Rourke Law Offices. Toney has been serving as the Fond du Lac County district attorney since Jan. 7, 2013.
Toney supports improving our criminal justice system, from the courts to prosecutors to law enforcement. According to his campaign website, “But only when working collaboratively and including our law enforcement partners in the discussion. I recognize many of our law enforcement professionals are amazing women and men that would give their life to keep Wisconsin safe. I also recognize we have some bad apples, just like any profession and we don’t want them serving as law enforcement officers in our communities. As Attorney General, I will speak out when needed but never we have all the facts and never for political reasons.
State Treasurer
Aaron Richardson is the mayor of Fitchburg and is seeking the office of State Treasurer as a Democrat.
“My experience leading one of the most diverse and fastest growing communities in Wisconsin will provide the foundation to not only make a difference in the lives of Wisconsin residents but also provide Governor Evers and lawmakers insight into what the communities of Wisconsin need from our leaders,” Richardson stated.
In addition to being mayor, he is chair of the Fitchburg Plan Commission. Previously, he was elected to the Fitchburg Common Council, he also chaired an Emergency Medical Service, co-chaired a task force on housing, was on a parks commission and served on the personnel, and public safety committees.
“I want to continue the great work Treasurer (Sarah) Godlewski has done. I will continue to work on efforts to make home ownership attainable for people throughout the state and provide financial educational materials to residents and school districts to improve financial literacy in Wisconsin,” he said. “I have been a champion for diversity as mayor and have experience building a responsible, multi-million-dollar budget.”
Richardson has a degree in marketing and management from UW-Green Bay, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from UW-Whitewater. He is a member of the Fitchburg Lions Club and has been youth basketball coach for six years.
He said he enjoys many activities, including playing euchre, running, golf, visiting Wisconsin state parks, beekeeping, and biking.
“I feel the time is right for me to take the next step and bring my leadership, experience and expertise to the state,” Richardson said.
John Leiber has lived his whole life in Racine the area and has been interested in “grassroots activism for a long time,” he stated. He first began volunteering on campaigns over two decades ago. He has been a campaign manager and board member of his local Republican party, and formerly worked in state government as a staffer in the state Legislature. He was president of his local parks and recreation commission and served on his local housing authority.
Leiber has a Bachelor of Arts in History from UW-Parkside, with a law degree from the UW Law School. He’s a married attorney who lives in Cottage Grove and has three children.
“I will work to make sure Wisconsinites continue to have the same opportunities my family has had,” Leiber said, citing his parents and previous generations.
Leiber has noted that the State Treasurer sis a board member on the Commissioner of Public Lands and wants to make sure that oversight is maintained on the $1.3-billion fund used for the UW-system and libraries and stressed that it was crucial to keep the fund “strong and well-managed so it continues to grow for future generations.”
He cited the 2018 statewide referendum that showed voters supporting the Treasurers’ office but said he will keep the office but focus on the duties. “Wisconsin voters chose to keep the treasurer’s office and it should be administered by someone dedicated to this office and to public service,” he stated.
As an attorney, Leiber said he has worked on difficult financial decisions with his customers and clients, and said he has the ability and experience for the office.
“I’ll use that experience to help all Wisconsinites, and make sure that Wisconsin’s investments continue to grow,” Leiber said.
U.S. House District 7
Incumbent Tom Tiffany advanced from the Republican primary for U.S. House Wisconsin District 7 and Richard Ausman advanced from the Democratic primary.
Tiffany is a member of the U.S. House; he currently represents Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. Tiffany assumed office May 19, 2020. His current term ends Jan. 3, 2023.
Tiffany grew up on a dairy farm in Elmwood, Wisconsin, received an agricultural degree from UW-River Falls and went on to be a successful small-business owner. He and his wife, Chris, owned and operated Wilderness Cruises in Wisconsin’s Northwoods for 20 years. Tiffany served as a supervisor in the Town of Little Rice for two terms and ran for State Assembly in 2010. After serving two years, he was elected to the state Senate. Tiffany believes the same common-sense that defines northern and western Wisconsin is needed in Washington DC. restoring freedom to the people is how we restore the American Dream, prosperity, and happiness for all.
Tiffany said, “Choice, competition and transparency are the pillars to having affordable health care. There is a better way. Let’s give patients more choices, greater transparency and allow health care providers to serve their patients. Americans should be free to buy the kind of health care coverage they want at affordable prices based on their own medical needs. They should not be forced to purchase plans that politicians and government tell them they ought to want. It is time to allow prescription drug reimportation from Canada, so Americans can shop for safe, approved prescription drugs on both sides of our northern border.
Ausman was born and raised in the City of Merrill in Lincoln County. He currently lives in Lac du Flambeau in Vilas County. Ausman understands and value the rural lifestyle and the importance of family, friends, neighbors, and faith. After high school Ausman attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he earned a degree in Business Administration. His background includes leading executive in one of the world’s largest publishing companies and have also owned, operated and been a delivery driver, circulation manager, business manager and publisher in smaller publishing companies.
He and wife, Sara, have two daughters – one is pursuing an undergraduate and the other a Ph.D.
Ausman said, “I understand that living without health care and health insurance is not only stressful but scary knowing you are one accident or illness away from bankruptcy. Fifty-eight percent of All-American debt is medical debt. Preventive care and addressing medical problems when they are small and inexpensive to cure is both a kindness and is fiscally responsible. I will work for a functional health care system. We are a great nation. We can ensure everyone has access to quality medical care so that people will have a lifeline as they age or face severe challenges in life.”
Assembly District 29
Clint Moses (Republican) is the incumbent in the district and is seeking his second term. Born and raised in Menomonie, he started his first business at the age of 16 in lawn care and was able to pay his own way through undergraduate earning degrees in Psychology and Human Biology. In 2003m, he opened Red Cedar Chiropractic with his wife, Dr. Nora Moses. The couple are the parents of four daughters.
Moses has served on the Tall Oaks Council for the Boy Scouts of America, Rotary Club of Menomonie member and Past President, Community Foundation of Dunn County member, past grants chair, board president, and current school board member for the School District of the Menomonie Area.
According to his website, on the issues of taxes, his objective is “to ensure responsible use of your tax money for roads, public safety and schools in western Wisconsin.”
Moses’ challenger is Democratic nominee Danielle Johnson. Johnson has been a veterinarian for 20 years and since 2011, has owned Homestead Veterinary Clinic in Baldwin. She has sat on the Board of Directors for Western Wisconsin Health for the last seven years and since April 2020 has been its President. In addition, she is a Veterinary Technician Program Advisory Board member.
“As a veterinarian and a small business owner, I am a trained and practiced problem solver,” she says on her website. “I’m ready and eager to create meaningful change.”
In terms of safety, Johnson says the following: “We all deserve to feel safe in our communities…. When I’m elected, I’ll get smart on crime. That means adopting common-sense gun violence prevention legislation, like red flag laws – all while protecting the rights of responsible gun owners, like me. It also means delivering more mental health resources to our communities, specialized training to our law enforcement officers, and closing the opportunity gap in disadvantage communities.”
