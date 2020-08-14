Baldwin’s “new” chiropractor in town may not seem like a new face to members of the community. Dr. Jacob Stoffel was born and raised in Baldwin and now his roots run even deeper as owner of the village’s newest asset, The Forge Chiropractic.
Stoffel said the name “The Forge Chiropractic” came about in a few different ways. He felt that some names were already quite overused. He thought that instead of including the word “rehabilitation” in the title, the word “Forge” would be perfect. “Why does the word forge work? Well, it is a hobby of mine. As soon as I get the space that will turn into a bigger hobby. The forge is also somewhere where you can rebuild yourself. A forge takes material, puts a lot of heat into it and builds something new. At Forge Chiropractic you can come into to rebuild yourself the way you want to,” Stoffel said.
Growing up, Stoffel enjoyed his time at Greenfield, Viking and Baldwin-Woodville High School.
He said he always knew he wanted to get into the health care field; it was just a matter of which route to take. He went to U.W. River Falls Pre-Med with intentions
of becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon after an experience at a BWHS Career Day. “There was a surgical tech. from Mayo brought in surgical tools. He felt I had a very good aptitude for the skills that were required to be a surgeon. I was very good with my hands,” said Stoffel.
Conversations with some local surgeons and increased research into the occupation led Stoffel to the realization it was not what he wanted to pursue. “I was in career limbo for about two weeks in undergrad during my sophomore year. My wife and mother-in-law mentioned I might want to look into something on the holistic side of medicine; naturopathy or chiropractic.
While attending a martial arts session, a friend of his dislocated a toe. The friend said to him, “Jake I know you are pre-med and an EMT, so can you do something?”
With a giggle Stoffel said he told his buddy that legally he couldn’t, but suggested he shut his eyes. With that, he popped that toes right back into place and his friend felt great. After that incident he looked in chiropractic more and eventually shadowed Dr. Grant.
Initially he attended the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, and later finished up at Northwestern Health Sciences in Bloomington, Minnesota, where he was a student until April 2020.
For the last year of his schooling, he was a full-time intern at various clinics through the Twin Cities and locally in New Richmond.
While working for the family business, Ackley Tree Service, he looked for work as a chiropractor, knowing that for most chiropractors it is an eventuality that you will have your own practice. Stoffel thought opening his own business would happen 5-10 years down the line.
It was hard to find a job as a chiropractor due the pandemic. “Every Chiro I talked to from Menomonie to Baldwin to New Richmond to Hudson said they were not hiring. In May I started looking at renting a room in an ‘office share’ type of situation. Eventually I decided to look at buildings to buy,” said Stoffel.
He noticed Pam from St. Croix Jewelers had put her Main Street building up for sale and the rest they say is history.
Stoffel has been busy having the building remodeled. “Bruce Erickson is doing the renovations and taking care of the sub-contracting. We’ve got the brickwork being updated on the front facade, a bathroom being added, we are having a reception room put in as well as a large clinic space,” he said.
He hopes to eventually renovate space downstairs to rent out to possibly a massage therapist or acupuncturist.
Stoffel said his specialty going through school was sports and rehab. “While my specialty is sports medicine, I will see anyone. There are definitely people who are going to benefit more from me, but I will certainly see anyone in the Baldwin area. If I don’t think I can really help someone in two or three visits, I have no problem referring them elsewhere. If I cannot help you, I will do my very best to try to find someone that can,” said Stoffel.
The Forge Chiropractic is a “cash practice” meaning Stoffel does not accept insurance. “By keeping it cash, I can actually keep it cheaper for everybody involved. I do not have to hire someone to process insurance claims and there are no surprises at what the cost will be on the patient end while we wait for insurance to respond,” he said. He does accept Health Savings Account (HSA) payments.
Stoffel accepts online bookings at theforgechiropractic.com or you can always call for an appointment 715-688-6860. Office Hours are:
Monday 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Tuesday 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Wednesday 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Thursday 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Friday 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Saturday by appointment only
