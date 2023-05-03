The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers the 2023-2024 general inland fishing season will open on Saturday, May 6. All regulations and license requirements apply.

Anglers participating in the opener will likely find a mixed bag of fishing conditions throughout the state but strong populations of their favorite fishes. No matter where anglers decide to fish, all Wisconsin residents and non-residents over the age of 16 are required to purchase a fishing license. Anglers can buy licenses through Go Wild, the DNR’s license portal, or from a license agent.

