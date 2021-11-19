Baldwin’s Main Street was buzzing Friday morning as firefighters had to evacuate some business due to a gas leak. Baldwin Police reported a woman was dropping off donated items to the back entrance of Treasures of Heart and while maneuvering to get out, hit the gas line by accident. No one was hurt as United Fire and Department members took care of the incident quickly. WE Energies in Amery was seen later Friday morning doing repair work.

