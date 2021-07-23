Garden Tour and Flower Show July 24

The Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club is pleased to announce the return of its community garden tour 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, July 24. In celebration of a return to normalcy, there is no admission fee for this event. The gardens featured on this year’s tour are in the Baldwin and Woodville area. Each garden reflects the interests and personality of its creator(s). The following gardens/landscapes are open to tour:
• Tom and Kathleen Vandeberg - 116 Division St., Woodville
- Perennials, lilies and hostas are the backbone of these gardens, and numerous potted annuals add color throughout.
• Debby and Marlin Walters – 404 Walnut Dr., Woodville
- Daylilies are the favorites, but these gardens on two lots contain a little bit of everything.
• Jean and Don Nelson, 870 12th Ave., Baldwin
- Perennials, hostas and unique garden art plus the home of George & Geoffrey, gnomes new to the community.
• Wendy and Dale Kramer - 1166 200th, Baldwin
- A variety of gardens: milkweed, hostas, vegetable, perennials and frogs.
Kramer’s home is also the site of Beyond the Garden Gate, an NGC small standard flower show. The show features floral designs, horticultural entries and educational displays. Any gardener is invited to enter the horticultural classes. Entries are received 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 22 and 8-10:30 a.m., Friday, July 23. Judging takes place Friday afternoon. The flower show schedule is found on the Botany Belles & Beaus Facebook page.
On Saturday, July 24, take time to relax and wander through all or some of these delightful gardens. Ask questions, enjoy the plants and color, and get some ideas for your own yard. We’re looking forward to visiting with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.