Gabe Schommer, an eighth grader at Viking Middle School, competed at the Dairyland Games in Madison, WI May 7-8. The Dairyland Games is Wisconsin’s premiere multi-sport competition for individuals with physical disabilities. The Games are sanctioned by Move United, which means that athletes can qualify for Junior Nationals. Gabe did just that! Gabe competed in Powerlifting, Shot Put and the 100-meter Dash. Gabe has earned the right to compete at the National meet in Denver in July, where he can compete with other athletes from across the country in powerlifting and shot put.
Gabe had never participated in an adapted sport competition before this, so this took a lot of courage. His three goals going into the weekend were to meet other kids like himself, to swim at the hotel pool, and to qualify for Junior Nationals. He accomplished all three of those goals. With one competition under his belt, Gabe has set his sights on some new goals, and they reflect his ambition. He’d like to qualify for Junior Internationals in powerlifting. “I think I need to win my weight class at Nationals in Denver and put up probably 180 or 190 lbs. to be recruited by the world team,” says Gabe. Considering that Gabe can bench press the weight of this author and his younger brother combined, the goal may not be completely out of the question.
Gabe looks forward to participating on the Baldwin-Woodville track and field team next spring. The Wisconsin State track meet has both wheelchair races and a seated throw event. Gabe hopes to talk the B-W athletic director, Jason Sell, into starting a Powerlifting team like other schools in the conference. Gabe wanted to thank some school staff members who helped him prepare for the Dairyland Games, including Chase Nelson, Bruce Ashlin, Becky Lease and Carissa Kusilek.
One challenge Gabe encountered at the Dairyland Games is that he competed with his regular wheelchair instead of a racing wheelchair. Racing chairs are expensive. Fortunately for Gabe and others in the Baldwin community, a connection was made with Paul’s Party, an organization dedicated to helping kids with physical disabilities participate in recreational activities. Gabe hopes to be able to get a racing wheelchair for next spring’s competitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.