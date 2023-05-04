St. Croix Central administration were all smiles as the results of the April 2022 referendum were laid out to the public. 

“I want to thank present and past School Boards who were good stewards of our resources,” said Superintendent Tim Widiker. “To be able to position us for an opportunity like the referendum because of fiscal responsibility.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.