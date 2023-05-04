High School teachers from left to right: Gretchen Rozeboom, Courtney Hawkins, John Tackmann, Brook Reyzer and Liz Pizzi from Northwood Technical College taking their turns in the groundbreaking ceremony last week.
St. Croix Central administration were all smiles as the results of the April 2022 referendum were laid out to the public.
“I want to thank present and past School Boards who were good stewards of our resources,” said Superintendent Tim Widiker. “To be able to position us for an opportunity like the referendum because of fiscal responsibility.
“Future generations of St. Croix Central students will benefit.”
Widiker was talking in front of crews last week tearing up the high school football field. The grass field will now become field turf which will be ready to play for the Panthers’ first game next season, August 25 against Elk Mound.
The new football field, which will now hold soccer matches, and nine-lane track, was one of the centerpieces of the referendum. Among the other highlights will be an 4K addition to the elementary school, expanded parking at the high school and the expansion of the high school’s CTE (Career and Technical Education) classes.
“I want to thank the Community Task Force for their hours of planning on the referendum,” Widiker continued. “Without the Task Force volunteering their time and expectations, we wouldn’t be here tonight.”
Project Manager Eric Kivisto from Market and Johnson laid out the timelines for the projects at each school.
At the elementary, the 4K addition, will include four classrooms and a flex space. Footings were laid last week with a planned completion date before the start of the next school year.
The high school will have three phases. Phase one is the track and football field upgrades will be completed by Aug. 25. That will also include an extension of the home bleachers on the east side and new visiting bleachers.
Phase two consists of reconfiguring the current parking lot along with adding additional spaces. Work on that will start June 12 in time for the Aug. 25 football game.
Phase three is the CTE addition which will start this Fall and be ready for the 2024-25 school year.
“To see this come to fruition is exciting for us,” said Agriculture Teacher Gretchen Rozeboom. “We are looking forward to be able to educate our students in new modern spaces so we can better prepare them for whatever future holds for them.”
The middle school will update its HVAC along with work done to its generators.
“This project is under budget and on time,” Widiker concluded.
