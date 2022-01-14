The Baldwin American Legion will be holding a fundraising coronation for Jessica Moor 5 p.m., tomorrow (January 15).
Moor, 21, a Baldwin-Woodville High School graduate, was officially named Miss Rodeo Wisconsin earlier this month.
The money raised will be used for traveling expenses, whether a rodeo in Wisconsin or a rodeo out of state.
Dinner will be provided along with raffle auction baskets. Cost is $10 per person. To RSVP, email, jessmoor16@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.