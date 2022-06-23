Fundraiser for Monicken raises over $20K

The Baldwin-Woodville girls soccer team held a benefit for teammate Maddi Monicken, who has spent the last month at Minneapolis Children’s Hospital and is on the path to recovery.
The benefit, held May 22 at Peace Lutheran Church, featured a silent auction, free will donation dinner, and a number of family friendly activities including a bounce house. The fundraiser raised over $20,000 for the family.
“The soccer team would like to thank the town for coming to support Maddi on such a short notice,” B-W assistant coach Nathan Franey said. “We would like to give a special thanks to Peace Lutheran Church for hosting the event and all of the 50-plus local businesses who donated items for the auction and dinner.
“Coach Mauritz Kool and I are extremely proud of all the work our girls did to support Maddi during this tough time. Seeing the town come together for a good case on such notice was very heartwarming to witness and I feel honored to be a part of it.”
