Late last year, Western Wisconsin Health teamed up with Nilssen’s Foods and Crazy Fresh Produce for the Fruit and Veggie Wellness Warriors Program. When a child 1-17 years of age visited Western Wisconsin Health for a well-child visit, the family received a $10 voucher for fruits and vegetables at the Nilssen’s location in Baldwin. The Fruits and Veggies Voucher gave the providers an opportunity to inquire about fruit and vegetable intake and discuss the importance of healthy eating with the child and family member. In addition, families could have some of those same discussions while choosing their delicious, fresh produce. Along with the voucher, all families received a measuring spoon and healthy kid-friendly fruit or veggie recipe from Russ Davis or Cheri Rott, Registered Dietitian nutritionist at WWH.
This program was a great success! Western Wisconsin Health had a total of 656 wellness checks at the Baldwin and Roberts clinics from August through the end of October, which is an impressive number. Kevin Branstad, Nilssen’s Store Manager reported that 149 vouchers were redeemed for fruits and veggies. That is approximate 23% of all wellness checks!
In 2021, the group plans to partner to offer the program again, but a little earlier in the year. Well-child visits between June 1 and Sept. 30 will receive a WWH Wellness Warrior Fruit and Veggie Voucher to be redeemed by Dec. 31, 2020.
To learn more about the wellness services and providers at Western Wisconsin Health, visit wwhealth.org or call 715-684-1111 to schedule an appointment.
