 Wisconsin's frozen road law takes effect Wednesday, December 21 at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) designates the regions as Zone 1 and Zone 2which includes US 10 near Stevens Point along with numbered state and federal highways north of US 10. The frozen road determination for other areas of the state will be made when conditions warrant.

The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest products to carry more weight. The seasonal weight restriction program is one way to protect Wisconsin’s investments in roads.

