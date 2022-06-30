Fritz installed as new Pastor of Immanuel Lutheran

Pastor Paul Fritz was installed at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Woodville June 5. The installation service consisted of visiting pastors, family members, and friends in attendance. A lunch was held following the service in order for the congregation to meet their new pastor.
Fritz was born in College Station, Texas and grew up in Harrisonville, Missouri. He was homeschooled until he went to Martin Lutheran College for his pre-seminary degree. During his vicar year at Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, he served at First Evan in Racine. Upon graduation, he was assigned to St. John’s in Fremont, Wisconsin. Beyond preaching and teaching, Fritz likes to stay active as a sportsman – hunting, fishing and hiking.
The congregation at Immanuel welcomes Fritz and wishes him the best as he serves God and the church.
