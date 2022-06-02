COVID-19 shut down the Friendship Games the last two years, but it made a welcome return May 19 at St. Croix Central High School.
Billed as a track and field day without barriers, K-12 students from Baldwin-Woodville, St. Croix Central, Hudson, Somerset, River Falls, Durand, Glenwood City, Clear Lake, Amery, Ellsworth, and Osceola competed in track events in the morning and field events in the afternoon.
SCC Special Education teachers Rachel Hanson and Hayley Bunk estimated over 200 athletes competed. Baldwin-Woodville last hosted the event in 2019, but this year, Central was finally able to host.
Students with physical and intellectual disabilities competed in track events such as the 50 meter and 100 meter runs along with the hurdles and a wheelchair assisted 100 meters. Fellow Central elementary and middle school students were in attendance during the morning to cheer on their fellow students.
“Everybody won,” Bunk said. “It’s recognizing getting out here and doing what they’re doing is win enough.”
The field events consisted of such things as the obstacle course, duck pond, bubble station, Bowling, bounce house, spinning wheel and puzzles. The day concluded with a parachute game.
“For some of these kids, this is the only opportunity to participate in a sport,” Bunk said.
She added some of her students have been looking forward to this for months.
“The opportunity to meet new friends from other schools,” Bunk said, adding another benefit. “Different people participating together and for students to see what it takes to be so strong and brave to participate in things that are hard for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.