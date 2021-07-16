Friends of Hammond Library needs public’s help

Help! Yes, we need your help. The Friends of the Hammond Library have an opportunity to receive a matching donation from a generous sponsor and we need your help to reach a $5,000.00 goal. To help us achieve this goal, please consider any of the following:
1. Visit our book and craft sale Saturday, Aug. 7 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
2. Drop off a cash donation at the Hammond Library
3. Use Goodsearch as your search engine when shopping online and select the Hammond Library
4. Use AmazonSmile when making purchases
5. Sign up for Forged in Plastic, the Model Building / Decorating challenge
6. Join the Friends of the Library group
For information on any of the above, be sure to come to the Library’s Open House on Saturday, July 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (bounce houses, activities, etc.), visit the Library’s webpage and calendar, or email us at hammondlibraryfriends@gmail.com
Thank you and we look forward to seeing you soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.